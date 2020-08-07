Lincoln teen jailed in connection to Thursday night shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a shooting Thursday night just before 7 p.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called at 6:52 p.m. to a home in the 5400 block of Ervin Street, just northwest of 56th and Benton streets, on a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

Police found a 59-year-old man, who lives there, had been shot twice, she said. The teenager who allegedly shot him, Alex Hernandez, still was there and was arrested.

Spilker said officers found clothes with blood on them discarded in the teen's room, and they found the gun at the home.

She said they learned that the victim had been arguing with Hernandez's mother. Spilker alleged that's when Hernandez confronted the man with the gun and shot him. All three live there.

Hernandez was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The victim's injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening.

It wasn't yet clear whose gun it was or how he had it. She said police still were looking into that.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.