You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln teen jailed in connection to Thursday night shooting
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln teen jailed in connection to Thursday night shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a shooting Thursday night just before 7 p.m.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called at 6:52 p.m. to a home in the 5400 block of Ervin Street, just northwest of 56th and Benton streets, on a report of a man with gunshot wounds.

Police found a 59-year-old man, who lives there, had been shot twice, she said. The teenager who allegedly shot him, Alex Hernandez, still was there and was arrested.

Spilker said officers found clothes with blood on them discarded in the teen's room, and they found the gun at the home.

She said they learned that the victim had been arguing with Hernandez's mother. Spilker alleged that's when Hernandez confronted the man with the gun and shot him. All three live there.

Hernandez was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Alex Hernandez

Alex Hernandez

The victim's injuries were said to be serious, but not life-threatening.

It wasn't yet clear whose gun it was or how he had it. She said police still were looking into that.

After losing in court, city again orders Madsen's to shut its doors
Crash near Culbertson kills 1, seriously injures 2 others
Mother sues Lincoln day care, former night manager who sexually assaulted her child

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
2
1
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News