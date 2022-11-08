 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln teen injured in accidental shooting, police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln teen was hospitalized Monday night after he was injured in an accidental shooting in central Lincoln, according to police.

The teen was shot once at around 11:45 p.m. Monday near 23rd and B streets in what police have since ruled an accidental discharge, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

He was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition, Vollmer said.

It's unclear if anyone will face criminal charges stemming from the incident, though it's illegal to discharge a firearm within Lincoln's city limits.

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

