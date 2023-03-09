A Lincoln teen is in custody and police are searching for his accomplice after the two allegedly carjacked an 18-year-old man at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The 18-year-old victim told police that two males pulled him from his Volkswagen Passat at gunpoint near 27th and W streets at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday before taking off in the sedan, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

About 36 hours later, at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, police spotted a 17-year-old boy pumping gas into the stolen Volkswagen at a gas station near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway, Vollmer said.

Police took the 17-year-old into custody and searched him, Vollmer said, finding a "controlled pharmaceutical amphetamine" on him. Officers did not find a gun on the teen or in the car, Vollmer said.

He was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of accessory to robbery and possession of a controlled substance. Police took him to the county's Youth Assessment Center.

