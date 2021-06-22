 Skip to main content
Lincoln teen gets prison time for shooting his mom's ex-husband
Lincoln teen gets prison time for shooting his mom's ex-husband

A 19-year-old Lincoln man went to prison Tuesday for shooting his mother's ex-husband twice last August.

Alex Hernandez, who previously pleaded no contest, stood and faced the victim before Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sentenced him to eight to 12 years in prison for first-degree assault.

Alex Hernandez

"I just want to say, Charlie, I'm sorry for everything," Hernandez said. "I wish this wouldn't have happened."

Just before 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Hernandez's mother called police and medics to the University Place home on Ervin Street, saying there'd been a shooting.

Charlie Sims, then 59, had been struck twice.

Police found clothes with blood on them in the teen's room, and they found a hidden gun.

Deputy Public Defender Webb Bancroft said Sims and Hernandez's mother, who were living together despite divorcing, had been in an argument that turned physical that night and Hernandez "foolishly had a gun."

He said he believes the gun went off during a struggle between Sims and the teen over the gun. 

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro said while she can appreciate the desire for a young man to protect his mother, "that isn't entirely what we have here."

She said by his mother's account, the physical altercation between her and Sims was over when Hernandez "introduced a gun into this family dispute." Then he tried to cover it up, hiding his clothes and the gun, and telling police another man had fired the shots, Goodro said.

She said Sims' life will be forever changed by Hernandez's actions. 

In the end, Post said the situation appeared to be deescalating until Hernandez escalated it by grabbing a gun, which had been stolen, and firing two shots.

"Thankfully no one was killed," the judge said.

Hernandez will have to serve four years before he's eligible for parole. 

Lincoln man accused of DUI causing serious injury
78-year-old Lincoln woman who was shot has advanced Alzheimer's, police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

