Lincoln teen gets prison time for shooting his mom's ex-husband

A 19-year-old Lincoln man went to prison Tuesday for shooting his mother's ex-husband twice last August.

Alex Hernandez, who previously pleaded no contest, stood and faced the victim before Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sentenced him to eight to 12 years in prison for first-degree assault.

"I just want to say, Charlie, I'm sorry for everything," Hernandez said. "I wish this wouldn't have happened."

Just before 7 p.m. Aug. 6, Hernandez's mother called police and medics to the University Place home on Ervin Street, saying there'd been a shooting.

Charlie Sims, then 59, had been struck twice.

Police found clothes with blood on them in the teen's room, and they found a hidden gun.

Deputy Public Defender Webb Bancroft said Sims and Hernandez's mother, who were living together despite divorcing, had been in an argument that turned physical that night and Hernandez "foolishly had a gun."

He said he believes the gun went off during a struggle between Sims and the teen over the gun.