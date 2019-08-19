A Lincoln teenager involved in a group spree of gunpoint robberies around town last year has been sentenced to eight to 13 years in prison.
Police said Danny Burks, 18, was one of two people who ran from a Buick early Aug. 14, 2018, after it crashed into a fire hydrant at 34th and Randolph streets. Police found a .45-caliber handgun in the car, which had been stolen at gunpoint from its owner, an employee sitting outside Lincoln Cold Storage.
Earlier that night, Burks and two others robbed a 21-year-old college student at gunpoint of his wallet as he walked up to his apartment building near North First Street and O Street.
Burks later pleaded no contest to attempted robbery and terroristic threats.
Lancaster County District Judge Lori Maret sentenced him Thursday.