Lincoln teen gets federal time for possessing ammo

A 19-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Senior United States District Court Judge Richard G. Kopf also sentenced Deaviea Brown to two years of supervised release.

Brown pleaded guilty.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said the Lincoln Police Department’s Gang Unit and the FBI have been investigating a local street gang named “Day One Brothers” or “D1B.”

In doing so, they learned that one member of the gang purchased a silver-and-black Taurus Model G2C 9mm handgun May 3. Police officers executed a search warrant at that member’s residence June 14 and recovered that firearm, along with other evidence.

As part of the search warrant, police also seized and searched that gang member’s cellphone, which contained numerous pictures of him and several friends and associates in possession of that firearm, and others. One of the people depicted was Brown.

Brown wasn't legally able to possess a firearm because he was convicted of attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver a year ago.

On June 2, police arrested Brown and found him in possession of ammunition.