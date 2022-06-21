 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln teen fled State Patrol at 100 mph on motorcycle, agency says

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who police chased down O Street reached speeds as high as 100 mph as he fled a traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

The teenager, who voluntarily stopped the motorcycle as he approached 120th Street, had brass knuckles in his pocket and a concealed handgun in his backpack when troopers took him into custody at about 2 a.m., the patrol said in a news release. 

The pursuit began near 56th and O streets, when a trooper saw two motorcycles without license plates and attempted a traffic stop.

Both motorcycles fled east at a high rate of speed, passing the city's eastern edge before one motorcyclist turned north and the other continued on O Street before stopping, the Patrol said.

A spokesman said there was little traffic on O Street at the time.

The 17-year-old was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and flight to avoid arrest. He was taken to the Youth Services Center. 

The Patrol has not located the second motorcyclist.  

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

