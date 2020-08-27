 Skip to main content
Lincoln teen enters plea in police-chase crash that killed 14-year-old
Lincoln teen enters plea in police-chase crash that killed 14-year-old

A Lincoln teenager who fled law enforcement in a stolen SUV as a 15-year-old pleaded no contest Wednesday to three felonies for the crash that killed his friend, 14-year-old Zayne Yost.

Anthony Moreno, now 17, is set for sentencing in October for motor vehicle homicide, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by unlawful taking.

On the day of the crash, Dec. 26, 2018, Moreno was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer that he and his friends had stolen when he took an Interstate 80 exit too fast, crashed and rolled, throwing out all four of the teenagers inside, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said.

The group had been hanging out, "ding-dong ditching" and stealing things from unlocked cars that morning.

At about 4:10 a.m., they found the Trailblazer, unlocked and running, outside a home in Air Park. Moreno and another boy took it, then picked up Yost and a 16-year-old who lived nearby.

Lincoln police got a report about the SUV being stolen and an officer, on his way home, spotted it at about 7:10 a.m. and called it in. A nearby Lancaster County sheriff's deputy caught up to it and tried to stop it but didn't pursue when the SUV sped away.

The Trailblazer was spotted again shortly after 8 a.m. downtown. A deputy followed, activating lights and sirens once the SUV got on Interstate 80, where Moreno, who didn't have a driver's license, reached speeds of 98 mph, Pruess said.

At the Northwest 48th Street exit, he jerked the wheel, swerved, lost control and rolled.

All four of the teens went to the hospital, where Yost was pronounced dead.

A grand jury later reviewed the case, because it involved a death during a police pursuit, and indicted Moreno.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman could sentence Moreno up to seven years in prison on the charges.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

 

