 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln teen charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old, police say

  • 0

A Lincoln man was arrested and charged this week after an 11-year-old girl told investigators the 19-year-old came to her house numerous times over a span of three weeks and repeatedly pressured her into sex, police said in court filings.

The girl told police she met Nivan Hanna through social media in early April and invited him to her house after he posted that he wanted to play video games with someone, Lincoln Police Investigator Jake McCord said in the affidavit for Hanna's arrest.

Nivan Hanna

Hanna

When Hanna arrived at her Lincoln home for the first time in April, while the girl's mother was at work, the girl told investigators he pressured her into sexual acts, McCord said in the affidavit.

She told police he returned to her home approximately eight times between April and May 7, sexually assaulting her each time, McCord said.

Hanna told police the girl said she was 17.

He was arrested Thursday on suspicion first-degree sexual assault of a child and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

People are also reading…

A county judge Friday set Hanna's bond at $350,000. He must pay $35,000 to be released.

Broken Bow school counselor killed in apparent murder-suicide
'Kool-Aid Man' trend blamed for broken fences in Sarpy County
Woman gets probation in connection to Nebraska Beef scheme to relabel meat
+1 
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This 'green' computer is powered entirely by algae

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News