Lincoln teen charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old, police say

A Lincoln man was arrested and charged this week after an 11-year-old girl told investigators the 19-year-old came to her house numerous times over a span of three weeks and repeatedly pressured her into sex, police said in court filings.

The girl told police she met Nivan Hanna through social media in early April and invited him to her house after he posted that he wanted to play video games with someone, Lincoln Police Investigator Jake McCord said in the affidavit for Hanna's arrest.

When Hanna arrived at her Lincoln home for the first time in April, while the girl's mother was at work, the girl told investigators he pressured her into sexual acts, McCord said in the affidavit.

She told police he returned to her home approximately eight times between April and May 7, sexually assaulting her each time, McCord said.

Hanna told police the girl said she was 17.

He was arrested Thursday on suspicion first-degree sexual assault of a child and taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

A county judge Friday set Hanna's bond at $350,000. He must pay $35,000 to be released.

