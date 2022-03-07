Lincoln teen charged with motor vehicle homicide for crash with motorcyclist near UNL campus

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office has charged a 19-year-old Lincoln man with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for a fatal crash in January.

Edward Watters is accused of failing to yield, driving carelessly or negligently the morning of Jan. 28, resulting in the death of Austin Kinser, 18, of Lincoln.

Police said Kinser was riding his motorcycle south on Antelope Valley Parkway at about 9:30 a.m. when Watters turned his Chevy Suburban left onto Salt Creek Roadway in front of Kinser, colliding with him.

Kinser died three days later.

He was a 2020 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School and a sophomore engineering student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Watters is set to make his first court appearance on the charge later this week. If convicted, he could get up to a year in prison.

