Lincoln teen charged with four felonies after trying to sell stolen handgun, police say

A 17-year-old Lincoln boy was charged as an adult in Lancaster County Court on Monday with four felonies after he advertised a defaced, stolen handgun for sale on his Snapchat account, police said in court records.

Lincoln Police Investigator Joseph Villamonte was conducting surveillance on Grantt Crear's social media account Friday when Crear posted a .25 caliber handgun for sale, Villamonte said in the affidavit for the teen's arrest.

Investigators pulled over a Chevrolet Impala that Crear was riding in near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard later Friday and found the gun in the glove box, near where Crear was sitting, along with three separate bags of marijuana and a digital scale, Villamonte said in the affidavit.

The handgun, reported stolen from a car last week in Lincoln, had part of its serial number scratched off.

Crear was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He was taken into custody and lodged at the Youth Services Center.

