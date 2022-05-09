 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln teen charged with four felonies after trying to sell stolen handgun, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 17-year-old Lincoln boy was charged as an adult in Lancaster County Court on Monday with four felonies after he advertised a defaced, stolen handgun for sale on his Snapchat account, police said in court records.

Lincoln Police Investigator Joseph Villamonte was conducting surveillance on Grantt Crear's social media account Friday when Crear posted a .25 caliber handgun for sale, Villamonte said in the affidavit for the teen's arrest.

Grand jury rules 20-year-old Lincoln man's death after pursuit crash accidental
Woman cited for reckless driving after rollover crash in Lincoln

Investigators pulled over a Chevrolet Impala that Crear was riding in near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard later Friday and found the gun in the glove box, near where Crear was sitting, along with three separate bags of marijuana and a digital scale, Villamonte said in the affidavit.

The handgun, reported stolen from a car last week in Lincoln, had part of its serial number scratched off.

Crear was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a firearm while violating a drug law and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

People are also reading…

He was taken into custody and lodged at the Youth Services Center.

Man tased, hospitalized after threatening I-80 convenience store patrons with hammer, Cass County Sheriff says
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside look at what forensic investigators do inside a police crime lab

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News