Lincoln teen charged in Edgewood theater shooting also connected to robberies, police say

The Lincoln teen who Thursday was charged for his alleged role in the Edgewood Cinema parking lot shooting has now been charged with two counts of robbery for a pair of incidents dating back to March.
Buongkhoy D. Wal, 17, was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for allegedly shooting Jayden C. Prentice, 19, on Aug. 2, according to police.
On Friday, Wal was again charged in Lancaster County Court alongside a 16-year-old for their alleged roles in a pair of robberies. The 16-year-old was arrested for two counts of being an accessory to a felony. Both were charged as adults.
LPD Officer Erin Spilker said in March two teens arrived at a park in a silver sedan, assaulted one of three victims and demanded money from him. One of the teens pointed a gun at all three victims.
Less than two months later, on May 6, a similar incident played out in the parking lot of Lincoln Northeast High School, according to police.
Spilker said the alleged victim in that robbery had planned to sell vape pens and accessories to someone they had met through Snapchat. Two teens in a silver Volkswagen arrived at the school and brandished a gun, Spilker said, demanding money.
After investigating, Spilker said police linked the vehicle to the 16-year-old, who police believe was driving the car during both robberies and that Wal was present for both.
Both teens were interviewed and arrested Wednesday, according to court filings. They were taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.
Getting away with murder: Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley