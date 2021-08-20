 Skip to main content
Lincoln teen charged in Edgewood theater shooting also connected to robberies, police say
The Lincoln teen who Thursday was charged for his alleged role in the Edgewood Cinema parking lot shooting has now been charged with two counts of robbery for a pair of incidents dating back to March.

Buongkhoy D. Wal, 17, was charged with first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for allegedly shooting Jayden C. Prentice, 19, on Aug. 2, according to police.

On Friday, Wal was again charged in Lancaster County Court alongside a 16-year-old for their alleged roles in a pair of robberies. The 16-year-old was arrested for two counts of being an accessory to a felony. Both were charged as adults.

Lincoln police arrest alleged gunman in Edgewood shooting; victims still hospitalized

LPD Officer Erin Spilker said in March two teens arrived at a park in a silver sedan, assaulted one of three victims and demanded money from him. One of the teens pointed a gun at all three victims.

Less than two months later, on May 6, a similar incident played out in the parking lot of Lincoln Northeast High School, according to police.

Spilker said the alleged victim in that robbery had planned to sell vape pens and accessories to someone they had met through Snapchat. Two teens in a silver Volkswagen arrived at the school and brandished a gun, Spilker said, demanding money.

Both victims in Edgewood Theater shooting still hospitalized, Lincoln police say

After investigating, Spilker said police linked the vehicle to the 16-year-old, who police believe was driving the car during both robberies and that Wal was present for both.

Both teens were interviewed and arrested Wednesday, according to court filings. They were taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

Lincoln teen accused of being accessory to shooting outside Edgewood Cinema
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

