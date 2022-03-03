Lincoln teen charged for alleged role in robbery of AR-15, court records show

An 18-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in a gunpoint robbery of two other Lincoln teens, one of whom had been in possession of an AR-15-style rifle, according to court filings.

Bernest "BJ" Rhodes has been charged with one count of robbery — more than two months after he and two other unidentified men are accused of committing the crime.

In the affidavit for Rhodes' arrest, LPD Investigator Robert Martin wrote that an 18-year-old told police Dec. 29 his gun had been stolen at gunpoint in an apparent set-up.

The victim said he and his 19-year-old friend were making DoorDash deliveries after shooting the rifle at a gun range when Rhodes sent a Snapchat message asking to buy marijuana, Martin wrote in the affidavit.

The teens told Rhodes to meet them in an apartment parking lot near 11th and C streets, where they said Rhodes arrived with two other men before one of the unidentified men got in the backseat and pointed a gun at the victim's head and demanded the rifle.

The victim, who was sitting in the car's front passenger seat with the gun between his legs, told investigators Rhodes then opened his door and took the gun, according to the affidavit.

Police in January served a search warrant on Rhodes' Snapchat account and reviewed messages he exchanged with the victim in the lead up to the alleged robbery.

Rhodes was taken into custody Wednesday near 20th and G streets. In an interview with LPD investigators, Rhodes said he had also been the victim of a robbery at the hands of the two unidentified men, but said he didn't know their real names and was only vaguely familiar with them.

Still, Rhodes was arrested and booked at the Lancaster County Jail.

