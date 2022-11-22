 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln teen brought loaded handgun to North Star High School, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 14-year-old Lincoln boy brought a loaded handgun to North Star High School on Monday, leaving the pistol in an unattended backpack outside as he met with administrators for an unrelated matter, according to police.

A staff member found the bag at around 9:30 a.m. Monday and turned it over to security personnel, who searched the backpack and found a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Other belongings in the backpack led a school resource officer to the 14-year-old, who Kocian said denied knowing the gun had been in the bag. But video showed the teen place the bag outside after he was called to the office Monday morning, police allege.

Kocian said no threats of violence toward North Star students or staff were lodged Monday.

The handgun had been reported stolen Nov. 13 near Northwest 13th and West Saunders Avenue.

People are also reading…

Police referred the 14-year-old to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a school and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was taken to the Youth Assessment Center.

Lincoln woman killed in South Dakota crash
Fire reported overnight in Lincoln East High School custodial closet, officials say

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Lincoln plumber's widow, animal clinic agree to $3M settlement of wrongful-death suit
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv surrogacy clinic continues working despite attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News