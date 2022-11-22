Lincoln teen brought loaded handgun to North Star High School, police say

A 14-year-old Lincoln boy brought a loaded handgun to North Star High School on Monday, leaving the pistol in an unattended backpack outside as he met with administrators for an unrelated matter, according to police.

A staff member found the bag at around 9:30 a.m. Monday and turned it over to security personnel, who searched the backpack and found a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Other belongings in the backpack led a school resource officer to the 14-year-old, who Kocian said denied knowing the gun had been in the bag. But video showed the teen place the bag outside after he was called to the office Monday morning, police allege.

Kocian said no threats of violence toward North Star students or staff were lodged Monday.

The handgun had been reported stolen Nov. 13 near Northwest 13th and West Saunders Avenue.

Police referred the 14-year-old to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a school and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was taken to the Youth Assessment Center.