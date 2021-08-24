Lincoln teen asks judge to give abuser max: 'He thought it was fun to terrorize a scared little girl'

A Colorado man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old Lincoln girl he abducted and terrorized two years ago was sentenced to a 20-year state prison sentence Tuesday on top of a 19-year federal prison sentence he got back in January.

Nathan Kempter, 34, likely would be in his 60s before his release.

Following his sentencing in the federal case, he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault in state court.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed two other felonies.

In Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday afternoon, Kempter declined an opportunity to speak before learning his sentence.

But Camille "Millie" Iacono, the girl he'd abducted who now is 16, asked to read her victim impact statement.

The Journal Star is naming her at her and her parents' request.

In it, Iacono said she wasn't at all satisfied with the plea deal, which she didn't think adequately reflected the extent of the damage and pain and cruelty Kempter inflicted.

Kempter could've gotten more than 70 years under the original charges.

Iacono asked for the judge to give him the 20-year max.