Lincoln teen asks judge to give abuser max: 'He thought it was fun to terrorize a scared little girl'
Lincoln teen asks judge to give abuser max: 'He thought it was fun to terrorize a scared little girl'

A Colorado man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old Lincoln girl he abducted and terrorized two years ago was sentenced to a 20-year state prison sentence Tuesday on top of a 19-year federal prison sentence he got back in January. 

Nathan Kempter, 34, likely would be in his 60s before his release.

Nathan Kempter

Following his sentencing in the federal case, he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault in state court.

In exchange, prosecutors dismissed two other felonies.

In Lancaster County District Court on Tuesday afternoon, Kempter declined an opportunity to speak before learning his sentence. 

But Camille "Millie" Iacono, the girl he'd abducted who now is 16, asked to read her victim impact statement.

The Journal Star is naming her at her and her parents' request. 

In it, Iacono said she wasn't at all satisfied with the plea deal, which she didn't think adequately reflected the extent of the damage and pain and cruelty Kempter inflicted.

Kempter could've gotten more than 70 years under the original charges. 

Iacono asked for the judge to give him the 20-year max.

"I do not know how to convey in words what it feels like to be trapped in a car as a scared and confused kid with a violent man who finds it entertaining to do humiliating and painful things to your body," she said.

Ever since, she said, she's felt as if she's on a different planet than her peers, who are worried about grades and crushes. 

Iacono said she wants her childhood back and her innocence.

As for Kempter, she said, some people don't deserve forgiveness. 

"He thought it was fun to terrorize a scared little girl. He chose, of his own free will, to drive hundreds of miles to another state, kidnap a child, and touch her in ways that left bruises across her chest," the teen said.

Then, District Judge Susan Strong told Kempter she was giving him 20 years.  

"Considering your behavior and your actions toward her in this case, it's appropriate that you be sentenced to the maximum sentence," she said.

Iacono's disappearance Aug. 2, 2019, triggered an Amber Alert and a manhunt. 

Lincoln Police tracked Iacono using cellphone records. About eight hours after she was reported missing, police in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch found her in Kempter's vehicle outside his home and arrested him.

In September, she testified at a federal trial where the jury found Kempter guilty of attempting to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Chief Deputy Bruce Prenda asked Strong to make the state term consecutive to the federal sentence, meaning together Kempter will serve roughly the next 30 years in prison. 

