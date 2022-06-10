Lincoln teen arrested weeks after firing gun at car, house, police say

An 18-year-old Lincoln man is in jail nearly a month after police say he fired a gun toward a car and home in west Lincoln, causing $2,600 in damage but injuring no one.

Officers took Kaden McCarthy into custody Thursday evening after a brief foot pursuit near 70th and Adams streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. The department's gang task force investigators had identified him as the suspect in the May 18 shooting near Adams and North First streets, Kocian said.

In the weeks between the shooting and McCarthy's arrest, Kocian said investigators recovered a discarded .380 caliber handgun thought to have been used in the shooting.

Police found and arrested McCarthy at around 5 p.m. Thursday, Kocian said, arresting him on suspicion of discharging a firearm toward a person, car or building and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Kocian said the connection between McCarthy and the residence targeted in the May shooting is unclear. And though the department's gang unit investigated the shooting, Kocian said it's unclear if the 18-year-old is a gang member.

