Lincoln teen arrested in shooting police believe stemmed from road rage

A 19-year-old man was arrested for his alleged role in a Sunday shooting in southeast Lincoln that left another man hospitalized.

Tyler Foster was booked into the Lancaster County Jail Sunday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after police say he shot a 68-year-old man near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the incident stemmed from an apparent instance of road rage. He said the 68-year-old, who had been driving a silver Buick, approached Foster in the 5800 block of Boboli Lane.

Vigil said an argument ensued over "observed driving behaviors." As the intensity of the argument escalated, Vigil said, Foster pulled a handgun and shot the 68-year-old in the upper torso.

As the victim ran away, Vigil said Foster fired again, striking him in his lower body.

The 68-year-old, whom Vigil declined to identify Monday morning, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police recovered a pistol in Foster's silver Mazda, where he'd been sitting when the 68-year-old approached him, according to police.