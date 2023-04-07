A week after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a crowded house party in north Lincoln, police have arrested another teenager on suspicion of his alleged murder, according to authorities.

Police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old Lincoln boy in Michigan accused of fatally shooting Damien Brave, who died at a Lincoln hospital in the early morning hours of April 1 after he was shot multiple times at a party near 27th and Fair streets the night before, according to police and court filings.

Kashaun M. McCree was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Detroit for his alleged role in Brave's death, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a news conference Friday morning.

Prosecutors have charged McCree with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to an amended complaint filed Thursday. He was initially charged with attempted robbery, but prosecutors enhanced the charge before the teen was arrested, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said.

Judge Laurie Yardley signed a warrant for McCree's arrest Thursday but sealed the affidavit in support of that warrant — the public document that describes what gives police probable cause to arrest a defendant — along with three other court documents filed by prosecutors.

At Friday's news conference, Ewins said little about what is thought to have led up to last week's shooting, but said McCree and Brave "had an interaction over a bag" that Brave brought to the house party.

"That is when McCree filed multiple rounds from a handgun, hitting Brave several times," the police chief said.

The 18-year-old was taken by private car to a local hospital after he was shot at around 11:30 p.m. March 31. He was pronounced dead at around 2:30 a.m. April 1, his mother said.

Ewins said investigators had recovered the bag that apparently ignited the feud between Brave and McCree, but she declined to say what was inside.

The police chief also stopped short of calling the shooting a robbery gone wrong, but in court filings, prosecutors said Brave's alleged murder was carried in out in an "attempt to perpetrate (a) robbery."

Police don't believe Brave and McCree knew each other prior to last week's shooting, Ewins said. And, she said, Brave wasn't armed when he was shot.

Authorities haven't found the handgun thought to have been used in the shooting, the police chief said.

Though Ewins said Monday that they had identified several "people of interest," police are not seeking additional suspects in Brave's death, Ewins said.

McCree is a Lincoln resident but has family in both Nebraska and Michigan, Ewins said, highlighting the lengths Lincoln Police investigators went to to apprehend the 17-year-old.

"It is important our community knows our department will track down suspects wherever an investigation leads, using all available resources to bring those responsible to justice," Ewins said, before thanking law enforcement partners in Michigan for their help in arresting McCree.

The police chief declined to detail what led investigators to Michigan, attributing their trek there to "good investigative skills by our people that acted on tips as well as information they received."

Police have only said Brave was shot multiple times, but his girlfriend and his mother each said he was shot four times — once in the stomach and three times in his legs.

His mom, Heidi Brave, said he was admitted to the hospital by 11:50 p.m., was unresponsive by 1:12 a.m. and was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, leaving behind a grieving family that includes four sisters and his parents.

Brave is the city's fifth homicide victim of 2023 and the second 18-year-old to die in an act of alleged gun violence in Lincoln this year.

"He didn't get a chance to live his life," his mother said.

It's unclear when McCree, who remains in custody in Detroit, might be extradited to Nebraska for criminal proceedings. Ewins indicated he would have to go through Michigan's state-specific extrication process before he can be moved to Lincoln.

When the 17-year-old does appear at the Lancaster County courthouse, he will face charges in adult court, where he would face life in prison if convicted of Brave's murder.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Remembering Lincoln's homicide victims of 2023 1. Julian A. Martinez 2. Rudy Requejo Jr. 3. Ronald Gonzalez Rivas 4. Christopher Karmazin 5. Damien Brave