Lincoln teen arrested in May drive-by connected to a second shooting

The affidavit, written by Investigator Joseph Villamonte, includes information on Barnes' month-long evasion of Lincoln Police, which included the 18-year-old jumping from his mom's car during a traffic stop and being whisked out of the intensive care unit at Bryan West on June 19 against doctor's orders, according to police.

Barnes' mother, Sentoris Barnes, has disputed LPD's account of the incident at the hospital, which led to the teen's grandmother being cited and released.

Earlier that day, Jaheim Barnes was involved in a crash on Foxcroft Court involving a stolen Nissan Altima — the event that landed him in the ICU, Villamonte wrote. Sentoris Barnes told the Journal Star her son was not driving the car when it crashed, but occupants of the Nissan told police that the 18-year-old was behind the wheel, according to the affidavit.

The same Nissan had been used hours earlier in the shooting near Tanker Hill Park, where investigators found seven 9 mm shell casings and one of the teens told officers a round had hit the ground near his foot, Villamonte wrote.