Lincoln teen arrested in May drive-by connected to a second shooting

The Lincoln teen who earlier this month was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm for his alleged role as the shooter in a May drive-by — and who police say fled the hospital against a doctor's order — has been connected to another shooting, according to new court filings.
Jaheim Barnes was arrested on July 7, more than seven weeks after the May 18 incident that involved a passenger shooting from the back seat of a red Chevy Traverse.
Witnesses to the shooting later identified the teen as the rear-seat passenger, Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said. Barnes was charged with one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
But new details have emerged about the weeks leading up to Barnes' arrest, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Lancaster County District Court, in which police describe multiple instances where the 18-year-old fled officers.
The document also connects Barnes to a shooting on June 18 near Tanker Hill Park in northwest Lincoln, where bullets caused damage to a nearby car but narrowly missed two 17-year-olds who appear to have been targeted, according to court records.
The affidavit, written by Investigator Joseph Villamonte, includes information on Barnes' month-long evasion of Lincoln Police, which included the 18-year-old jumping from his mom's car during a traffic stop and being whisked out of the intensive care unit at Bryan West on June 19 against doctor's orders, according to police.
Barnes' mother, Sentoris Barnes, has disputed LPD's account of the incident at the hospital, which led to the teen's grandmother being cited and released.
Earlier that day, Jaheim Barnes was involved in a crash on Foxcroft Court involving a stolen Nissan Altima — the event that landed him in the ICU, Villamonte wrote. Sentoris Barnes told the Journal Star her son was not driving the car when it crashed, but occupants of the Nissan told police that the 18-year-old was behind the wheel, according to the affidavit.
The same Nissan had been used hours earlier in the shooting near Tanker Hill Park, where investigators found seven 9 mm shell casings and one of the teens told officers a round had hit the ground near his foot, Villamonte wrote.
As Jaheim Barnes was transported to Bryan West with serious injuries from the crash, investigators found five 9 mm Luger shell casings in the back seat of the Nissan, according to the affidavit — the same caliber and brand as the casings found near Tanker Hill Park. Investigators did not find a gun in the car.
The second shooting came exactly a month after the first, near 26th and J streets, and three weeks after police first tried to arrest Jaheim Barnes.
Investigators tried to pull over a car his mom was driving near 77th and A streets on May 25 when Barnes and another teen fled the back seat, according to the affidavit.
Villamonte wrote that investigators found two guns in the car, one being a 9 mm handgun. The ammo in the gun matched ammo found at the scene of the May 18 shooting, per the affidavit.
Sentoris Barnes was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and child abuse for driving the car that Jaheim fled from on May 25.
It's unclear who the guns belonged to. Nancy Peterson, Jaheim Barnes' attorney, declined to comment when reached by the Journal Star.
The affidavit ties Jaheim Barnes, as well as his younger brother, to a local gang, indicating that both have street names tied to the "Real Go-Getters."
Investigators with LPD's gang unit first contacted members of the Barnes family while responding to gunshots near 26th and N streets hours before the May 18 drive-by shooting reported in the same area.
Jaheim Barnes and his aunt, Latoya Barnes, as well as individuals nearby, told police they did not hear gunshots in the area.
Hours later on May 18 — as investigators conducted surveillance in the area — officers were called to an area near 26th and J streets, where gunfire had been reported and where police found several vehicles damaged by gunshots, as well as shell casings, according to the affidavit.
When Lincoln Police finally did locate Jaheim Barnes on July 7 at his aunt's house near First and A streets, "he barricaded himself inside of the residence and refused to surrender," Villamonte wrote.
After Jaheim Barnes gave himself up — taken into custody at around 10 p.m. — investigators served a search warrant on the residence.
They found a rifle, a shotgun, and ammo for both weapons, as well as for a handgun that has not been located.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley