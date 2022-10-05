Lincoln teen arrested in August crash that killed 28-year-old motorcyclist, police allege

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln woman who they allege turned in front of a motorcyclist on Cornhusker Highway in late August, causing a collision that killed the 28-year-old biker.

Alexis Kelly, who had been driving a Hyundai sedan east on the highway, began to turn north onto 35th Street at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Lincoln Police Investigator Nicholas Vest said in the crash report filed in the incident.

As she turned north, Kelly entered the path of Pierce White, who was riding his 2006 Suzuki C50 west on Cornhusker and had a green light as he proceeded through the intersection, Vest said in the crash report.

Their vehicles collided. White died at the scene.

Police tested Kelly's urine for suspected drug presence, according to the crash report.

It's unclear what kind of drug officers tested her for, but Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Kelly was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence.

Arrested at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 18-year-old was taken to the Lancaster County jail.