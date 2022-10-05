 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln teen arrested in August crash that killed 28-year-old motorcyclist, police allege

  • Updated
  • 0

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln woman who they allege turned in front of a motorcyclist on Cornhusker Highway in late August, causing a collision that killed the 28-year-old biker.

Alexis Kelly, who had been driving a Hyundai sedan east on the highway, began to turn north onto 35th Street at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Lincoln Police Investigator Nicholas Vest said in the crash report filed in the incident.

As she turned north, Kelly entered the path of Pierce White, who was riding his 2006 Suzuki C50 west on Cornhusker and had a green light as he proceeded through the intersection, Vest said in the crash report.

Their vehicles collided. White died at the scene.

Police tested Kelly's urine for suspected drug presence, according to the crash report. 

People are also reading…

It's unclear what kind of drug officers tested her for, but Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Kelly was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence.

Arrested at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 18-year-old was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

15-year-old Lincoln girl and boyfriend arrested in stabbing death of girl's father, police say
'It's too young to die': 5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in car crash
Lincoln woman arrested for drunken hit-and-run in Haymarket, police say
+1 
Crash logo 2020
+1 
Alexis Kelly

Alexis Kelly

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Drone pilot captures video of volcano inches away from eruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News