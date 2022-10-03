Lincoln teen arrested for September shooting at house party near 22nd and Dudley streets

Partygoers told police that Hernandez had been waving a Glock handgun around throughout the party and "pointed the handgun at all of the males at the party, but predominantly pointed it at Almond," Salcedo said.

And, witnesses said, Hernandez had told partygoers he was intoxicated just before he walked into the kitchen and fired one round into Almond's chest, police alleged in the affidavit.

Almond, who investigators later interviewed at the hospital, said he grabbed the gun from Hernandez and ran from the house in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, dropping the Glock — later found to have been stolen — onto 22nd Street before flagging down police, Salcedo said.

The 18-year-old described the shooting as intentional.

Authorities found one shell casing and blood drops in the kitchen. And police recovered the gun from the 1300 block of 22nd Street, Salcedo said.