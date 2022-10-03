 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln teen arrested for September shooting at house party near 22nd and Dudley streets

  • Updated
  • 0

A 19-year-old Lincoln man who was wanted for his alleged role in a non-fatal shooting near 22nd and Dudley streets in September was arrested over the weekend, according to jail bookings.

A Lancaster County judge singed a warrant for Jason A. Hernandez's arrest on Sept. 21 after he allegedly fired a single gunshot that struck two teenagers at a house party Sept. 20, hospitalizing both, police said in court records.

Jason Hernandez

Hernandez

Hernandez, who has been charged with first-degree assault and two felony weapons charges, was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County jail Friday, according to the bookings.

Police arrived at the house party only moments after the shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Sept. 20, when 18-year-old Camarion Almond emerged from the house with a gunshot wound to his chest and flagged down a passing police cruiser, Lincoln Police Investigator Alexander Salcedo said in the affidavit for Hernandez's arrest.

People are also reading…

Jose Soto, a 19-year-old Lincoln man, followed Almond out of the house with a grazing gunshot wound to his left shoulder, Salcedo said in the affidavit.

Responders took both Almond, who had life-threatening injuries, and Soto to a local hospital. Police believe the same bullet struck both teens, though Almond seems to have been the intended target, Salcedo said.

Partygoers told police that Hernandez had been waving a Glock handgun around throughout the party and "pointed the handgun at all of the males at the party, but predominantly pointed it at Almond," Salcedo said.

And, witnesses said, Hernandez had told partygoers he was intoxicated just before he walked into the kitchen and fired one round into Almond's chest, police alleged in the affidavit.

Almond, who investigators later interviewed at the hospital, said he grabbed the gun from Hernandez and ran from the house in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, dropping the Glock — later found to have been stolen — onto 22nd Street before flagging down police, Salcedo said.

The 18-year-old described the shooting as intentional.

Authorities found one shell casing and blood drops in the kitchen. And police recovered the gun from the 1300 block of 22nd Street, Salcedo said.

Lincoln man arrested after he hit woman, 3-month-old child, police say
Omaha teen found guilty in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
Bus driver cited in Chase County crash that injured 11 students

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 120 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News