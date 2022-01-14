 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln teen arrested after wielding gun, making threats at Taco John's
Lincoln teen arrested after wielding gun, making threats at Taco John's

A Lincoln teenager was arrested and referred to juvenile court after police say he twice showed up to a local Taco John's and threatened an employee and bystanders with a gun.

The 16-year-old first visited the restaurant, 3301 N. 27th St., shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

Witnesses told police the teen drove his red Ford Escort through the restaurant's drive-thru, shouting and yelling at his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend, before entering the business where she worked, Vigil said.

The 16-year-old pointed a gun into the drive-thru window before entering, Vigil said.

By the time police arrived, the teen had left in the Ford.

But 30 minutes after they were first called to the Taco John's, officers were dispatched to the location again, Vigil said, after the 16-year-old returned and pointed a gun at two bystanders. The teen again fled the scene before officers arrived.

Two days later, officers found the 16-year-old suspect and the Ford Escort near 16th and B streets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, where police found a .380 pistol in the Ford's glovebox, Vigil said. 

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, unlawful possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

