Lincoln teen arrested after stabbing friend in face, police say
Lincoln teen arrested after stabbing friend in face, police say

A Lincoln teenager was arrested on Tuesday after police say she stabbed an 18-year-old friend in the head and face with a kitchen knife. 

The victim told Lincoln police that she was visiting Jamieria Wallace, 18, from out of state when the two got into an argument in Wallace's apartment near Northwest 51st Street and West Huntington Avenue on Monday afternoon, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Jamieria Wallace

Wallace

That's when Wallace is alleged to have stabbed the woman, Spilker said. Three children -- two 8-year-olds and an infant -- were present during the incident, Spilker said.

Wallace was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and child abuse. She was taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

