Lincoln teen arrested after search turns up handgun, 34 grams of marijuana, police say
An 18-year-old Lincoln man was taken into custody after a traffic stop led officers to a handgun and around 34 grams of marijuana. 

Ausjaron Baxter

Baxter

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said an officer saw a 2010 Honda Accord make a few turning violations before abruptly turning into a parking lot around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The officer approached the car after it had parked near 48th and Old Cheney. Spilker said the officer smelled marijuana and, she said, had probable cause to search the car. 

The officer initially found 20 grams of marijuana, a scale and plastic baggies, Spilker said. In the back seat, the officer found a .25 caliber handgun near Ausjaron Baxter, a passenger. Spilker said the officer searched Baxter and found an additional 14 grams of marijuana. 

Baxter was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while violating a drug law. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. None of the car's three other occupants were arrested or cited. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

