 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln teen accused of shooting at car on O Street, hitting 16-year-old boy
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln teen accused of shooting at car on O Street, hitting 16-year-old boy

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say a 17-year-old boy is in custody following the shooting of a 16-year-old boy just before midnight Friday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the 200 block of North 48th Street on a report of a weapons violation and arrived to find 16- and 15-year-old boys saying they were in a car and had been followed by a red Ford Focus from 25th and O streets.

Spilker said the victim told police one of the passengers in the Focus was holding a long gun and fired multiple times at them. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said the 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. He since has been released.

On Saturday, police found the Focus involved and talked to the driver and two other teens in the car at the time. Early Sunday, they located the 17-year-old alleged shooter, who was taken to the Youth Assessment Center.

He was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Lincoln man was hit with butt of a gun, robbed outside his apartment, police say
Man sent to hospital after overnight shooting in Lincoln

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Crime logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

2 die in crash near Hay Springs
Crime-and-courts

2 die in crash near Hay Springs

  • Updated

Investigators believe a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Hays Springs man ran a stop sign at a highway intersection and hit a small sport utility vehicle that was traveling on the highway.

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News