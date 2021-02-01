Lincoln teen accused of shooting at car at 30th and O, hitting 16-year-old boy

Lincoln police say a 17-year-old boy is in custody following the shooting of a 16-year-old boy just before midnight Friday.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the 200 block of North 48th Street on a report of a weapons violation and arrived to find 16- and 15-year-old boys saying they were in a car and had been followed by a red Ford Focus from 25th and O streets.

Spilker said the victim told police one of the passengers in the Ford Focus was holding a long gun and fired multiple times at them.

She said the 16-year-old boy, who had been driving another car, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. He since has been released.

On Saturday, police found the Ford Focus involved and talked to the driver and two other teens in the car at the time. Early Sunday, they located the 17-year-old alleged shooter, who was taken to the Youth Assessment Center.

He was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office on suspicion of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

