Lincoln teen accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl passed out at party
Lincoln teen accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl passed out at party

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was intoxicated and passed out at a party in March.

Adrian Perales of Lincoln is set to make his first appearance in court next week on a charge of first-degree sexual assault.

Lincoln police said March 21 the girl reported she had been sexually assaulted earlier in the day at a home near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Her friend told police she had helped the teen lie down in an empty bedroom because she was so intoxicated she had thrown up. When the woman came back to check on her, she said, she saw Perales partially naked and straddling her friend, who was passed out.

She told police Perales saw her and yelled for her to get out. She came back about 10 minutes later to the same scene. This time, she said, Perales stood up, pulled his pants up and left.

She said she woke her friend up and told her what she had seen. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, where a sex assault exam was completed.

Police referred Perales to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, which charged him last week as an adult.

