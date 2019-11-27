Lincoln teen accused of second-degree assault in connection to neck slashing

An 18-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and a weapon charge in connection to an assault earlier this month, Lincoln police say.

Sgt. Angela Sands said a 59-year-old man showed up at the 49th Street and Huntington Avenue police station at 2 p.m. Nov. 19, saying he had been cut in the neck by a stranger with a knife. He said he had been at his home near 42nd Street and St. Paul Avenue when his neighbor told him two people were breaking into his car.

When the victim yelled, the two people ran. But the 59-year-old man drove around the neighborhood looking for the suspects.

Sands said after he spotted them near 46th and Baldwin, one of the men, allegedly Israel Mata, ran toward his car waving a knife and threatening to kill him.

She said the victim tried to roll up his window, but the man swung the knife and cut the left side of his neck. Police developed Mata as a suspect. On Tuesday afternoon, officers found him leaving his apartment near 45th and Baldwin and arrested him.

