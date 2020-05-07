Lincoln teen accused of punching, kicking out glass panes at apartment building

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln woman Wednesday night after getting called to an apartment near 16th and D streets on a report of someone kicking holes in the walls.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when they arrived shortly after 9:30 p.m. witnesses told them the teenager had been kicking, punching and using a snow shovel to break the glass panes on the elevator doors. When a 44-year-old man tried to intervene, she allegedly punched him.

The property manager told police she had damaged five panes of glass across three floors of the building, causing an estimated $1,000 damage.

Bonkiewicz said they arrested the woman on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

He said they weren't sure of a motive. The woman doesn't live in the building.

