You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln teen accused of punching, kicking out glass panes at apartment building
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln teen accused of punching, kicking out glass panes at apartment building

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln woman Wednesday night after getting called to an apartment near 16th and D streets on a report of someone kicking holes in the walls.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when they arrived shortly after 9:30 p.m. witnesses told them the teenager had been kicking, punching and using a snow shovel to break the glass panes on the elevator doors. When a 44-year-old man tried to intervene, she allegedly punched him.

BB gun vandal targets Lincoln man's house, police say

The property manager told police she had damaged five panes of glass across three floors of the building, causing an estimated $1,000 damage.

Bonkiewicz said they arrested the woman on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

He said they weren't sure of a motive. The woman doesn't live in the building.

Drive-by shooting reported in north Lincoln, police say
Asian market burglarized in Lincoln, police say

Today's jail mugshots

Crime scene do not cross
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News