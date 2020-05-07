Lincoln teen accused of punching, kicking out glass panes at apartment building

×
Police arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln woman Wednesday night after getting called to an apartment near 16th and D streets on a report of someone kicking holes in the walls.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said when they arrived shortly after 9:30 p.m. witnesses told them the teenager had been kicking, punching and using a snow shovel to break the glass panes on the elevator doors. When a 44-year-old man tried to intervene, she allegedly punched him.
The property manager told police she had damaged five panes of glass across three floors of the building, causing an estimated $1,000 damage.
Bonkiewicz said they arrested the woman on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
He said they weren't sure of a motive. The woman doesn't live in the building.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: RILEY, WILLIAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/08/1989 Booking Time: 05/06/2020 / 16:28:23 Charges:
ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: FLETCHER, CARLOS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/15/1975 Booking Time: 05/06/2020 / 11:05:09 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, JENNIFER Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/10/1994 Booking Time: 05/06/2020 / 10:30:27 Charges:
ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A) STRANGULATION (F3A) RESISTING ARREST (M1) ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: LOCKE, BAILEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/23/1998 Booking Time: 05/06/2020 / 03:43:10 Charges:
ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION OR SUFFOCATION (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: ALZAPIEDI, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/27/1994 Booking Time: 05/06/2020 / 00:28:25 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: GREEN, DERMONT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/29/1976 Booking Time: 05/05/2020 / 22:00:58 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: POLICKY, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/25/1982 Booking Time: 05/05/2020 / 18:47:10 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: GARCIA, PERLA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 08/01/1992 Booking Time: 05/05/2020 / 16:46:27
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: PRICHARD, BENJAMIN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/24/1986 Booking Time: 05/05/2020 / 14:04:35 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - SUBSQ OFF (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: JOHANN, JACOB Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/09/2002 Booking Time: 05/05/2020 / 06:08:46 Charges:
MINOR IN POSSESSION, 18/UNDER-1ST OFF (M3) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: IVEY, IAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/13/1996 Booking Time: 05/04/2020 / 21:09:03 Charges:
OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: ROHRS, ELLIOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1997 Booking Time: 05/04/2020 / 18:18:04 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) BURGLARY (F3) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) BURGLARY (F2A) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $1500-$5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: MOORE, ROSIE Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 12/13/1960 Booking Time: 05/04/2020 / 15:28:25 Charges:
TAMPER WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-07-2020
Last, First Name: GUSKO, YUKO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/22/2002 Booking Time: 05/04/2020 / 11:09:31 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $500-$1,500 (M1) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
