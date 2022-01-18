 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln teen accused of hit-and-run that left 70-year-old hospitalized, police say
Lincoln teen accused of hit-and-run that left 70-year-old hospitalized, police say

  • Updated
A 16-year-old Lincoln resident was referred to juvenile court for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a 70-year-old driver on Sunday, according to police. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the teen was driving a black Nissan Maxima north on 10th Street toward New Hampshire Street at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday. 

Vigil said the 70-year-old, driving a silver Nissan SUV, was waiting at a stop sign on New Hampshire and proceeded across 10th Street as the black Nissan approached. 

The black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed struck the SUV, and then collided into a Mexican restaurant near the intersection, causing around $5,000 in damage to the business, before the 16-year-old and an occupant fled the scene, according to police. 

The 70-year-old motorist was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, police located the 16-year-old and took him into custody on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident, Vigil said.  

