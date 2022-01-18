Lincoln teen accused of hit-and-run that left 70-year-old hospitalized, police say

A 16-year-old Lincoln resident was referred to juvenile court for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a 70-year-old driver on Sunday, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said the teen was driving a black Nissan Maxima north on 10th Street toward New Hampshire Street at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Vigil said the 70-year-old, driving a silver Nissan SUV, was waiting at a stop sign on New Hampshire and proceeded across 10th Street as the black Nissan approached.

The black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed struck the SUV, and then collided into a Mexican restaurant near the intersection, causing around $5,000 in damage to the business, before the 16-year-old and an occupant fled the scene, according to police.

The 70-year-old motorist was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, police located the 16-year-old and took him into custody on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident, Vigil said.

