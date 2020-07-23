Lincoln teen accused of high-speed chase through Beatrice early Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old Lincoln man went to jail at the end of a police chase through Beatrice early Wednesday, the Gage County Sheriff’s office says.

A deputy preparing to run radar on U.S. 77 near Russell Avenue, on the south edge of town, saw a northbound car speed away as the deputy was making a U-turn at about 6:45 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the pursuit went north into Beatrice where the driver, Tanner Neemann, reached speeds over 90 mph before eventually stopping in the 1600 block of Scott Street where he was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, DUI and willful reckless driving.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

