You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln teen accused of high-speed chase through Beatrice early Wednesday
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln teen accused of high-speed chase through Beatrice early Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year-old Lincoln man went to jail at the end of a police chase through Beatrice early Wednesday, the Gage County Sheriff’s office says.

A deputy preparing to run radar on U.S. 77 near Russell Avenue, on the south edge of town, saw a northbound car speed away as the deputy was making a U-turn at about 6:45 a.m.

The sheriff's office says the pursuit went north into Beatrice where the driver, Tanner Neemann, reached speeds over 90 mph before eventually stopping in the 1600 block of Scott Street where he was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, DUI and willful reckless driving.

43-year-old Lincoln woman accused of hitting woman with a hammer
Citizen advisory board gives input on proposed policy changes at Lincoln Police Department
Judge denies Lincoln teen's request to move charges in fatal stabbing to juvenile court
Police beat logo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News