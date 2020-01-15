You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln teen accused of breaking into home, striking 16-year-old and child she was holding
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln teen accused of breaking into home, striking 16-year-old and child she was holding

{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a 19-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night after he allegedly struck a teenage girl, hitting her and the 1-year-old child she was holding.

Officer Erin Spilker said the 16-year-old girl was trying to break up an argument Krisjanis Pool was having with his girlfriend, her 16-year-old roommate.

It happened in the area of 11th and Van Dorn streets just after 11 p.m.

Spilker said police were called to a house a couple of blocks north of there on a burglary in progress. She said officers were told Pool had broken a window to get inside the home and was arguing with his girlfriend when her roommate tried to intervene. Her father heard what was happening and was able to get Pool out of the house. He was in the backyard when officers arrived.

Spilker said Pool tried to run but was caught. She said he had tried to dump a 9mm handgun with the serial number filed off.

Police arrested Pool, of 1425 S. Eighth St., on suspicion of possession of a defaced firearm and cited him on suspicion of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, obstructing police and child abuse.

Today's jail mugshots

Krisjanis Pool

Krisjanis Pool

 LPD
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News