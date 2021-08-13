Lincoln teen accused of being accessory to shooting outside Edgewood Cinema

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with being an accessory to a shooting in the parking lot of a southeast Lincoln movie theater Aug. 2 that left two teens critically wounded.

Prosecutors charged Xavier Gary, of Lincoln, as an adult with being an accessory to an unlawful discharge of a firearm, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted.

On Thursday, Gary made his first court appearance in the case from the Youth Services Center, where Lancaster County Court Judge Thomas Zimmerman appointed an attorney to represent him and set his bond at $750,000.

Lincoln police say at about 8 p.m. Aug. 2, they were called to Edgewood Shopping Center near 56th Street and Nebraska 2 about a shooting in progress.

Police arrived to find 19-year-old Jayden Prentice and 18-year-old Christopher Duncan with life-threatening injuries. Prentice had been shot in the face, and Duncan in the leg and hip.

A third teenager who had been with them in a black Mercedes wasn't injured.

Police said early reports from witnesses said people in two cars were shooting at each other.