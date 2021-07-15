Lincoln teen accused in shooting that left man paralyzed pleads no contest on assault charge

Bush Jr. alleged in court documents that Moreno threatened him with a gun about a month earlier, prompting Bush to buy a gun off the street for protection.

John Aman, Bush Jr.'s attorney, told the Journal Star that Moreno had flashed a gun of his own in the moments before the shooting — the latest and last in a string of disputes between the two, Aman said. The teen mentioned the gun to police in his initial account, according to records.

Addressing Judge Darla Ideus in Thursday's hearing, Condon said that LPD's investigation never turned up the gun that Bush Jr. — along with a female passenger in the Mercedes, according to Aman — said they saw in Morena Jr.'s hand.

Condon said there were two car lengths of space between the Mercedes and the painted line ahead of him at the intersection, and that if Bush Jr. was threatened by the alleged gun, he could have pulled forward. There were two cars in traffic ahead of Moreno Jr. in the outside lane, Condon said.

As Condon recounted the events that led to the shooting at the hearing on the third floor of Lancaster County Courthouse, relatives of Moreno Jr. wiped tears from their eyes.