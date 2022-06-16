 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln tattoo artist threw used needles at former boss upon firing, police say

  • 0

A former employee of a Lincoln tattoo shop is in jail after he threw a handful of used needles at his boss's face and later threatened his boss with a hatchet upon his firing, police said in court records.

Nicholas Yager, 42, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of terroristic threats and misdemeanor criminal mischief for his alleged role in the incident, which played out at a central Lincoln tattoo parlor June 4, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Nicholas Yager

Yager

Yager's former boss, a 25-year-old man, told police he terminated the 42-year-old after about three months of employment due to Yager "constantly causing issues and threatening him and other employees," Lincoln Police said in the affidavit.

When the 25-year-old did fire Yager, he became irate, according to the affidavit, throwing needles at his boss' face and spilling tattoo ink throughout the business before moving outside.

Once there, the 25-year-old man told police Yager chugged a glass bottle of Mike's Hard Lemonade before swinging the bottle at his boss, according to the affidavit. Yager eventually retrieved a hatchet from his backpack and threatened to harm his boss, the police said.

People are also reading…

A witness who had been at the tattoo parlor, near 27th and S streets, corroborated the 25-year-old's account of events.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested Yager in Hickman around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $10,000 percentage bond. He must by $1,000 to be released.

Lincoln man shot at Cooper Park after disagreement with stranger, police say
Jury finds Hoskins man not guilty of felony assault in Lincoln prison
Lawsuit accuses Costco of violating Nebraska animal-welfare laws

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brooklyn venue cancels Reagan shooter John Hinkley Jr.’s planned concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News