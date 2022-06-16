Lincoln tattoo artist threw used needles at former boss upon firing, police say

A former employee of a Lincoln tattoo shop is in jail after he threw a handful of used needles at his boss's face and later threatened his boss with a hatchet upon his firing, police said in court records.

Nicholas Yager, 42, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of terroristic threats and misdemeanor criminal mischief for his alleged role in the incident, which played out at a central Lincoln tattoo parlor June 4, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

Yager's former boss, a 25-year-old man, told police he terminated the 42-year-old after about three months of employment due to Yager "constantly causing issues and threatening him and other employees," Lincoln Police said in the affidavit.

When the 25-year-old did fire Yager, he became irate, according to the affidavit, throwing needles at his boss' face and spilling tattoo ink throughout the business before moving outside.

Once there, the 25-year-old man told police Yager chugged a glass bottle of Mike's Hard Lemonade before swinging the bottle at his boss, according to the affidavit. Yager eventually retrieved a hatchet from his backpack and threatened to harm his boss, the police said.

A witness who had been at the tattoo parlor, near 27th and S streets, corroborated the 25-year-old's account of events.

Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies arrested Yager in Hickman around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He is being held at the Lancaster County jail on a $10,000 percentage bond. He must by $1,000 to be released.

