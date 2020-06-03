Lincoln task force focusing on police accountability announced

Black community leaders and local law enforcement gathered Wednesday at the Malone Community Center to announce a new policing task force.
Named "Hold Cops Accountable," the task force will be aimed at creating policy changes for interaction and use of force in the black community.
A rally following that was attended by many of the lead organizers of the Black Lives Matter protests at the state Capitol and County-City Building in recent nights.
Community organizer Ishma Valenti said the presence of the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office on the task force is essential for it to achieve the substantive change for which it aims.
The task force will meet monthly, beginning June 25. Earlier meetings this week between the two sides stressed the importance of examining the language and tactics that police use.
Lincoln Police Department Chief Jeff Bliemeister said he thinks the black community and his department have talked through issues in the past, which makes him optimistic it can again happen.
"That is why it pains me so much to see some of the destruction in Lincoln as a result of this," he said.
Valenti, too, denounced violence as a means of protest.
"We can't out-violence the most violent nation that has ever been created," he said.
The gathering at the rally later took a knee together and held a moment of silence.
John Goodwin, executive director of the Malone, said the center fully supports the efforts of the Black Lives Matter movement, and is behind the task force. Seeing young people marching shows Goodwin the potential -- the real change that could come from the movement.
However, he stresses, the protests are only a first step.
"What happens when you get done marching?" he asked. "It's one thing to walk, but what happens after the walk?"
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
