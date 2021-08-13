Lincoln strip clubs enter pleas, are fined for dozens of pandemic violations

Two Lincoln strip clubs this week entered pleas to dozens of city misdemeanor charges collectively for violating the directed health measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Night Before Lounge on Wednesday pleaded no contest to 41 violations, and The Office Gentleman's Club pleaded no contest to nine.

Lancaster County Court Judge Joseph Dalton sentenced the businesses to pay $180 fines on each of the violations (together adding up to $9,000), in addition to court costs and fees that add another $100 or so per case (roughly $5,000 in all).

In late May, the clubs also dropped a federal lawsuit they filed against the city in January over directed health measures then in place that mandated closing time at 11 p.m., saying the earlier closing time hurt their businesses, especially because their peak hours tend to be between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Lincoln attorney Carlos Monzón, who represented the clubs on both matters, said the owners found themselves in a quandary.