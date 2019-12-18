Lincoln Sprint store manager reports robbery

The manager of a Sprint store near 27th and Superior streets reported he was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said the manager told police that shortly after 7 p.m. a man came in, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The manager was the only one in the business at the time and wasn’t injured.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

