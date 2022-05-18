Lincoln Southwest student threatened violence at school, principal says in statement

A Lincoln Southwest High School student has been connected with "appropriate support and care" after posting threats of violence online Tuesday night, prompting a police investigation, according to the school's principal.

Multiple people and family members reported concerns to police Tuesday after the student "posted disturbing comments and photos mentioning violence at Southwest" to social media, John Matzen said in an email to Southwest parents Wednesday morning.

"I want to be clear — there is no active threat at Southwest High School today," Matzen said. "We are grateful to the people who reported the concern to Lincoln Police, and to Lincoln Police’s quick response and investigation."

The student won't attend school Wednesday, Matzen said, and is still receiving care. The school district will send extra support from Lincoln Public Schools Security and its Threat Assessment Team to Southwest Wednesday.

Matzen in the email reminded parents and students to report any safety concerns to Southwest staff members, the police department or through the district's online Safe to Say portal on the LPS website.

