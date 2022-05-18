 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln Southwest student threatened violence at school, principal says in statement

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln Southwest High School student has been connected with "appropriate support and care" after posting threats of violence online Tuesday night, prompting a police investigation, according to the school's principal. 

Multiple people and family members reported concerns to police Tuesday after the student "posted disturbing comments and photos mentioning violence at Southwest" to social media, John Matzen said in an email to Southwest parents Wednesday morning. 

"I want to be clear — there is no active threat at Southwest High School today," Matzen said. "We are grateful to the people who reported the concern to Lincoln Police, and to Lincoln Police’s quick response and investigation." 

The student won't attend school Wednesday, Matzen said, and is still receiving care. The school district will send extra support from Lincoln Public Schools Security and its Threat Assessment Team to Southwest Wednesday. 

Matzen in the email reminded parents and students to report any safety concerns to Southwest staff members, the police department or through the district's online Safe to Say portal on the LPS website

People are also reading…

Lincoln man sent threatening texts, shot self in foot, police say
Teen critically injured in crash northeast of Lincoln, state patrol says
Watch now: Nobody injured in Amazon truck fire that forced Interstate 80 to close
Public safety logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudan sanctuary offers haven for exotic birds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News