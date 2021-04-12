Lincoln Southeast student still critical after crash in southwestern Lancaster County, sheriff says

A 19-year-old Lincoln Southeast High School student remained at a Lincoln hospital in critical condition Monday morning, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

He said Kennedy Bowles was riding in a southbound Chrysler 200 driven by Dheyab Kortan just after 11 p.m. Saturday when Kortan ran a stop sign on Southwest 14th Street and crashed into an eastbound Silverado pickup, driven by Therese Horner, at Nebraska 33.

Both vehicles left the road and ended up in the ditch.

All four people in the Chrysler were taken to the hospital, with two in critical condition. Wagner said on Monday morning he believed only Bowles remained there.

Horner and her passenger were treated and released for minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said seat belts were being used by the occupants of the pickup, and it's unknown if seat belts were used by those in the Chrysler.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the crash.

In a statement sent to Lincoln Southeast students and their parents, Lincoln Public Schools said Bowles, a senior, was not expected to survive her injuries.