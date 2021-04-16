Lincoln Southeast student killed in crash remembered as outgoing, smart

For the holidays, Bowles created canvas paintings of different family members that included personalized details.

"She just was really talented," Zoucha said. "She would give them to us and say, 'I know it's terrible.' And we'd say 'Kennedy, don't say that. This is amazing.' She didn't believe in the gift that she had."

Friend Isabella Fauver said Bowles was the most beautiful girl she had ever met. She and Bowles participated in cheerleading together, and they would always have fun when they were together.

"She was the light of my life," Fauver said. "It's gonna be really hard to find something that brings that happiness to me again."

Family and friends gathered at Holmes Lake on Thursday night for a candlelight vigil. There, Fauver recalled late-night trips to Hy-Vee or McDonald's to buy food and the dance parties they would have during sleepovers. She remembered the time they dyed Bowles' dog's hair pink, which made Bowles laugh. She had a contagious laugh.

Zoucha said friends recalled Bowles' love for ketchup and pickles. In fact, Zoucha almost gifted Bowles a jar of pickles for Christmas one year.