Lincoln smoke shop hit in burglary

A Lincoln smoke shop is out more than $3,000 after an overnight burglary.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said officers responded to an alarm at SJ's Smoke shop at 3110 O St. a little after 2 a.m. Thursday morning and found the front window shattered.
After investigating, they found that numerous items had been taken.
Kocian said the shop sustained a loss of $2,850 from the theft and about $900 in damage from the shattered window.
Police are investigating the theft but don't yet have any suspects, he said.