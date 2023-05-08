A 24-year-old employee at a Lincoln smoke shop was shot in the neck with a pellet gun during a robbery of the shop Friday evening, according to police.

The employee was shot after he tried to intervene in the theft of $136 worth of merchandise from Midwest Smoke Shop, near 48th and O streets, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The 24-year-old man reported that an unknown man walked into the store and requested vape products and rolling papers from behind the counter before grabbing the items and leaving the store without paying, Vollmer said.

The employee followed the man out of the store and reached into his vehicle in an effort to retrieve the merchandise when the robbery suspect shot him with a pellet gun before leaving, Vollmer said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the employee to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

