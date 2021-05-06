Lincoln sex offender who used Snapchat arrested for trying to meet teen for sex, police say

Police say they arrested a convicted sex offender Thursday after he tried to meet a 15-year-old for sex.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the investigation started April 27, when investigators learned that a Snapchat user, later identified as 39-year-old Travis Warnsing of Lincoln, had been communicating with a juvenile.

Warnsing has been a registered sex offender for 25 years for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Bonkiewicz said investigators posed as the 15-year-old and say Warnsing, in snaps, set up a meeting to pick up the juvenile for a sexual encounter.

At about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, when Warnsing arrived at the meeting spot, uniformed officers in marked police vehicles attempted to stop his vehicle, but he sped away.

Investigators tracked Warnsing back to his residence, where they arrested him on suspicion of child enticement and fleeing arrest.

