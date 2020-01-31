Lincoln sex offender gets effective life sentence on child porn charges

A 54-year-old Lincoln man found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in October after a trial in Omaha has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison.
Jack Knight was convicted of two counts of each charge and is being held in federal custody pending sentencing.
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said a November 2017 CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the Department of Homeland Security to investigate Knight.
On Aug. 22, 2018, federal agents searched Knight’s van, where he was living at the time, and seized two cellphones, a laptop and multiple external storage devices.
Kelly said Knight admitted to agents to collecting child pornography, which they found on the devices inside his van and on three laptops in a storage unit he rented in Lincoln.
When agents arrested Knight in Valley on Sept. 24, 2018, he had a new cellphone with additional child pornography.
Kelly said among Knight’s laptops, cellphones, and external storage devices, agents found more than 8,000 images of child pornography and 3,000 videos of child pornography. The images included children under the age of 12 and prepubescent minors engaging in sex acts.
Knight is a registered sex offender, with prior convictions for attempted sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County, third-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography in York County.
Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Knight to 33 years and four months in prison, plus lifetime supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.