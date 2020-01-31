Lincoln sex offender gets effective life sentence on child porn charges

A 54-year-old Lincoln man found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in October after a trial in Omaha has been sentenced to more than 33 years in federal prison.

Jack Knight was convicted of two counts of each charge and is being held in federal custody pending sentencing.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said a November 2017 CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led the Department of Homeland Security to investigate Knight.

On Aug. 22, 2018, federal agents searched Knight’s van, where he was living at the time, and seized two cellphones, a laptop and multiple external storage devices.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly said Knight admitted to agents to collecting child pornography, which they found on the devices inside his van and on three laptops in a storage unit he rented in Lincoln.

When agents arrested Knight in Valley on Sept. 24, 2018, he had a new cellphone with additional child pornography.

Kelly said among Knight’s laptops, cellphones, and external storage devices, agents found more than 8,000 images of child pornography and 3,000 videos of child pornography. The images included children under the age of 12 and prepubescent minors engaging in sex acts.