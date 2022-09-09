 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln sex offender arrested on suspicion of sex assault, child enticement, sheriff says

  • Updated
A 22-year-old Lincoln man who has been a registered sex offender since a prior conviction in 2021 was arrested this week for another alleged sex crime, the Lancaster County sheriff said.

Chance Johnson, who was sentenced to a year in jail last June after he was convicted of false imprisonment, was arrested Tuesday at the Hall of Justice on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and child enticement, among other allegations, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

Chance Johnson

Johnson

The most recent investigation into Johnson began last week after multiple juvenile girls in rural Lancaster County reported meeting him via social media, and later, in person, Wagner said. At least one meeting allegedly led to a sexual assault, Wagner said.

"We think there are other young girls who may have befriended Johnson via social media, and that may have also been victimized by him," the sheriff said. "So, we're asking parents to chat with their daughters and just make sure they haven't been subject to being victimized by Johnson."

Wagner asked anyone with additional information on Johnson's alleged crimes to contact his office.

The 22-year-old was charged in Lancaster County court Thursday with first-degree sexual assault, child enticement and two counts of felony child abuse.

Judge Laurie Yadley set his percentage bond at $1 million, meaning he must pay $100,000 to be released.

