Lincoln sex offender arrested for allegedly offering pot for sex acts from minors
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested a 42-year-old Lincoln man Thursday in connection to a child enticement report that came to them in December.

So far, Sheriff Terry Wagner said they know of three victims — a 14-, 15- and 16-year-old girl — and think there may be others.

He said the original report came to them from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past two months, investigators learned Terran McKethan, a convicted sex offender, went by different names to meet young girls on social media and offered them marijuana in exchange for sex acts, Wagner said.

They found McKethan at about 3 p.m. Thursday in his car near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue in University Place and took him to jail on a string of allegations including sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child and a violation of the sex offender registry.

Wagner said they're asking anyone else who had a similar interaction with McKethan online to contact Investigator Tyler Loos at tloos@lancaster.ne.gov or 402 441 8883.

