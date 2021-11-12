 Skip to main content
Lincoln sees spike in stolen vehicles as temperatures cool, police say
Lincoln sees spike in stolen vehicles as temperatures cool, police say

A 38-year-old Lincoln man spotted his own truck driving down Nebraska 2 on Thursday, the 1997 Ford F-150 having been stolen four days prior. 

So he followed the truck to the JetSplash car wash near Ninth Street and Pioneers Boulevard, where he confronted the man who had been driving it, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said. 

That's when the man pulled a handgun and threatened him before fleeing the area on foot, Spilker said. 

Police haven't found the alleged thief-turned-gunman, Spilker said. But the Ford, stolen on Sunday from the 1200 block of D Street, has been recovered. 

The 38-year-old was the victim of an increasingly prevalent crime in Lincoln, according to the city's police department. 

Through the first 11 days of November, LPD has fielded reports of 36 stolen cars — including 17 between Sunday and Thursday, Spilker said. 

The uptick marks a 66% increase in the month-to-date total from October, when 55 cars were reported stolen in 31 days. The city is on track for nearly 100 this month. 

Nearly a quarter of the cars stolen so far in November had been left running, according to LPD. Nearly a third were stolen from apartment complexes, and another 32% from business parking lots, according to police.

And 28% of them were unlocked, Spilker said. 

As the weather turns cold, and more residents are prone to leave their vehicle unattended as it warms, Spilker said the thefts have emerged as the latest crime of convenience and opportunity in Lincoln. 

"You can literally see it from blocks away that it's warming up," Spilker said, referring to exhaust emissions that are visible in the cold air. "And if there's no one in it, it takes a second for it to be gone." 

If there is any piece of good news that has come with the uptick in stolen cars, it's that most don't seem to be leaving town.

LPD has recovered 60% of the vehicles taken in November, in part thanks to vigilant community members reporting suspicious activity, Spilker said, and thanks to a police force that has kept an eye out for the cars reported stolen. 

"The people stealing the vehicles are stealing them for in-town use," Spilker said. "They're not stealing them to drive cross-country, or to resell them or to sell them for parts or those kind of things."

Instead, she said, most suspected thieves ditch the cars when they fear they're close to being caught — an outcome that doesn't necessarily solve the crime, but does often lead to the vehicle's recovery. 

