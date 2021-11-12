Lincoln sees spike in stolen vehicles as temperatures cool, police say

And 28% of them were unlocked, Spilker said.

As the weather turns cold, and more residents are prone to leave their vehicle unattended as it warms, Spilker said the thefts have emerged as the latest crime of convenience and opportunity in Lincoln.

"You can literally see it from blocks away that it's warming up," Spilker said, referring to exhaust emissions that are visible in the cold air. "And if there's no one in it, it takes a second for it to be gone."

If there is any piece of good news that has come with the uptick in stolen cars, it's that most don't seem to be leaving town.

LPD has recovered 60% of the vehicles taken in November, in part thanks to vigilant community members reporting suspicious activity, Spilker said, and thanks to a police force that has kept an eye out for the cars reported stolen.

"The people stealing the vehicles are stealing them for in-town use," Spilker said. "They're not stealing them to drive cross-country, or to resell them or to sell them for parts or those kind of things."

Instead, she said, most suspected thieves ditch the cars when they fear they're close to being caught — an outcome that doesn't necessarily solve the crime, but does often lead to the vehicle's recovery.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.