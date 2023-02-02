A Lincoln man and a longtime mentor of gifted students at Lincoln Public Schools was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, the Nebraska State Patrol alleged.

Joseph Maciarz Jr. was taken to the Lancaster County jail Wednesday after State Patrol investigators found "numerous items of child pornography" while serving a search warrant at the 61-year-old's south Lincoln home, the patrol said in a news release.

Maciarz had been a contracted gifted mentor for LPS since December 1994, LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach said in an email. He was most recently assigned to Sheridan Elementary School and Scott Middle School.

His employment with the district ended as of Wednesday, Burbach said.

"Once we became aware of the arrest, we reached out to the Nebraska State Patrol to offer our cooperation in the investigation," she said.

"At this time, we have not received any information that any of our students were involved."

A State Patrol spokesman said investigators haven't determined whether any LPS students were victims.

Maciarz was among gifted mentors contracted by the district to work individually or in small groups with gifted students. Such mentors meet with students during school hours in common spaces around other students and staff to provide "differentiated instruction," Burbach said.

"This is very difficult and disturbing news to hear," she said. "We encourage families to take a moment to talk with their children about what to do if they or someone they know is made to feel uncomfortable in any way with any adult.

"We encourage our students and families to report any concerning behavior that raises suspicion or concern — in students, staff or community members — to a caring, trusted adult."

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office did not file charges against Maciarz on Thursday. Judge Thomas Zimmerman ordered the 61-year-old be held overnight without bond until his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

