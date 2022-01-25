Lincoln roads reopen south of Nebraska 2 after stalled train is moved

Yankee Hill Road and South 84th Street have reopened south of Nebraska 2 after a train stalled along tracks that cross the roadways, blocking traffic for more than five hours Tuesday.

Both roadways, which were blocked by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train since at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, were expected to reopen by noon, according to a city news release. But the train remained in place until around 1 p.m.

A BNSF spokesman said the train had a mechanical issue that stalled the locomotive on a hill near the location. He said the company dispatched additional units to assist moving the train clear of the roads it had blocked Tuesday morning.

That process included releasing handbrakes that were put in place down the length of the train to ensure safety, the spokesman said.

